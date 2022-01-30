Short Interest in Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) Decreases By 41.9%

Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the December 31st total of 37,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TCBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TCBX stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $23.85. 32,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,440. Third Coast Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.23.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

