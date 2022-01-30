Short Interest in Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Rises By 78.0%

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 78.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS TOKCF opened at $66.25 on Friday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.20.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and UV curing machines.

