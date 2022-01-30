Short Interest in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Increases By 83.5%

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 83.5% from the December 31st total of 604,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,097,000 after buying an additional 165,451 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,031,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,416,000 after buying an additional 25,357 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,928,000 after buying an additional 86,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,466,000 after buying an additional 67,742 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,603,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE TM traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.13. 274,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,103. The firm has a market cap of $269.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.38. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $139.29 and a 12 month high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.49. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $68.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 18.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

