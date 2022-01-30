Short Interest in TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTDU) Drops By 36.8%

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTDU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPTDU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,522,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,269,000. Context Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,234,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the third quarter worth $923,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the third quarter worth $508,000.

UPTDU stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. TradeUP Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

