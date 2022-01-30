Short Interest in TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) Increases By 79.7%

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 79.7% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUGC opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. TradeUP Global has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TradeUP Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TradeUP Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TradeUP Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TradeUP Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

