Short Interest in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Drops By 37.9%

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the December 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:TC traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.18. 4,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. TuanChe has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

Get TuanChe alerts:

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter. TuanChe had a negative return on equity of 31.01% and a negative net margin of 19.27%.

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for TuanChe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuanChe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.