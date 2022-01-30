Short Interest in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Drops By 34.4%

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the December 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 51,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 91,653 shares in the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN UUU opened at $2.64 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 million, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.81.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Universal Security Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home protection solutions. Its products include smoke and fire alarms; carbon monoxide; combo smoke, co and gas; home and safety security; and bathroom ventilation. The company was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L.

