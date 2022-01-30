Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Drops By 34.5%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,800 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the December 31st total of 366,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 186,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UONEK. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urban One in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Urban One in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Urban One by 17.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Urban One in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Urban One in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban One alerts:

NASDAQ:UONEK opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02. Urban One has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $217.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.