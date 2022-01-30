Short Interest in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Declines By 36.7%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,600 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the December 31st total of 264,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $78.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.16. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $77.68 and a 52 week high of $93.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $5.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $21.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.40%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

