Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Declines By 42.7%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the December 31st total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 41,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $68.00 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $71.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.964 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%.

