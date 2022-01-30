Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Rises By 92.6%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,400 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the December 31st total of 239,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,722,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

VGLT stock opened at $86.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.18. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.32 and a 52-week high of $93.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

