Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Expands By 115.2%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, an increase of 115.2% from the December 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,474,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Claris Advisors LLC MO acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.01 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $52.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.958 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

