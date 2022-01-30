Short Interest in Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Drops By 66.7%

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,442,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Video River Networks stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 1,636,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 22.07 and a quick ratio of 20.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. Video River Networks has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies.

