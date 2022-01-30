Short Interest in Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Declines By 42.9%

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 304.0 days.

GNHAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Vifor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vifor Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GNHAF remained flat at $$170.75 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.72 and a 200-day moving average of $138.23. Vifor Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $112.75 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75.

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

