Short Interest in VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS) Declines By 40.7%

VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the December 31st total of 61,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VIQ Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in VIQ Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VIQ Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in VIQ Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in VIQ Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VQS opened at $1.95 on Friday. VIQ Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.19.

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 million. VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 63.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that VIQ Solutions will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of VIQ Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.