Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Increases By 90.9%

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the December 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:NCV traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 200,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,144. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $6.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%.

In related news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 8,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $50,015.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCV. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $101,000.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

