Short Interest in Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Grows By 92.3%

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the December 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WSTRF opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.62 million, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.72. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 2,634.78%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium mining company. It engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on December 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

