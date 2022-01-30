SIBCoin (SIB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $59.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $216,541.92 and approximately $59.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,956.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.14 or 0.06884586 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.23 or 0.00293051 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.97 or 0.00785021 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00010036 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00067138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009137 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.47 or 0.00404323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.64 or 0.00241427 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,672,466 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.