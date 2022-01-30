Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Short Interest Update

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 156,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.18. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $29.42.
Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BSRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
About Sierra Bancorp
Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.
