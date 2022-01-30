Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Short Interest Update

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 156,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.18. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $29.42.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

