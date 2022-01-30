Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,637 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,102 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.28% of Signature Bank worth $210,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 246.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 887,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,627,000 after acquiring an additional 159,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,299,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $301.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $161.54 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $326.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBNY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.54.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

