Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Update

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the December 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SLN stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 45,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,994. Silence Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silence Therapeutics stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.