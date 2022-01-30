Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 222.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,307 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 16,602 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3,202.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,252 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 155,003.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 40,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIMO opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.88. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $96.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

