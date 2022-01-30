Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.37). Silk Road Medical posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The business had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SILK. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $292,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,900 shares of company stock worth $2,540,382 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $5,669,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 95,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after buying an additional 24,418 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 380.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter.

SILK traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.52. 252,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,714. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $28.71 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

