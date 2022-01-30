Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SSLLF opened at $129.50 on Friday. Siltronic has a 12 month low of $127.71 and a 12 month high of $162.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.07.

Get Siltronic alerts:

SSLLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Siltronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oddo Bhf raised Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.