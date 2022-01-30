Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.19.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Compass Point lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

SPG stock opened at $146.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.11. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 373.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 91,429 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 40.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

