Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

SPG stock opened at $146.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.60 and its 200 day moving average is $144.11.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

