Simple Software Solutions Price Hits $0.0011 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 49.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $3,598.51 and $2.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 47.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00022182 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000700 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,156,655 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

