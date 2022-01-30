Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SMSMY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sims in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Sims alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SMSMY traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 713. Sims has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.