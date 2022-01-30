SingularityDAO (SDAO) Price Reaches $0.86

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00002337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityDAO has traded down 19% against the dollar. SingularityDAO has a total market cap of $25.32 million and $1.44 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00045381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00108294 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SingularityDAO (SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,322,684 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

