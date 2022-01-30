Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,606,700 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the December 31st total of 6,075,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 751.4 days.

SHTDF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,435. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. Sinopharm Group has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $3.68.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

