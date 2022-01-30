Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,606,700 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the December 31st total of 6,075,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 751.4 days.
SHTDF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,435. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. Sinopharm Group has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $3.68.
About Sinopharm Group
