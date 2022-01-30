Skrumble Network (SKM) Price Down 9.9% This Week

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Skrumble Network has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $196,793.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Skrumble Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00046886 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00108410 BTC.

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

Skrumble Network (SKM) is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skrumble Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skrumble Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

