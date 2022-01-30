Skycoin Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $112,735.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00046849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.16 or 0.06698097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,908.66 or 0.99879391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00050917 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006687 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

