Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.70 Million

Brokerages predict that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) will post sales of $9.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.70 million to $10.81 million. Skylight Health Group posted sales of $2.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 295.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full year sales of $31.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.46 million to $32.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $40.09 million, with estimates ranging from $36.52 million to $42.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Skylight Health Group.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Skylight Health Group had a negative return on equity of 53.09% and a negative net margin of 52.41%. The company had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Skylight Health Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Mackie upgraded Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

SLHG stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Skylight Health Group has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 million and a PE ratio of -3.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

