Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

OTCMKTS SLTTF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.03. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.