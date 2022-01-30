Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.54.

SOT.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

TSE:SOT.UN traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$5.03. 176,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$340.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.18. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of C$4.03 and a 52-week high of C$5.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.31%.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

