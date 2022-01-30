SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Stock Holdings Lifted by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,984 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SLM worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. SLM’s payout ratio is 12.36%.

SLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

