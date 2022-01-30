Smart MFG (MFG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $24,475.00

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, Smart MFG has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Smart MFG has a total market cap of $28.71 million and approximately $24,475.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smart MFG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0899 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00045387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00107951 BTC.

Smart MFG Profile

Smart MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 319,415,351 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

