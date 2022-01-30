Smartshare (SSP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $280,058.22

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Smartshare has a market cap of $280,058.22 and $3,487.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00092875 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00018052 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.