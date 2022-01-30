Smaugs NFT Market Capitalization Tops $1.56 Million (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0446 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $56,768.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00046719 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,482.99 or 0.06719712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,953.51 or 1.00007210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006640 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smaugs NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smaugs NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

