SmileyCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $257,253.41 (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $257,253.41 and $3.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

