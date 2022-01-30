Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Tops $0.0101 on Major Exchanges

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $36.39 million and approximately $47.98 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smooth Love Potion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00046910 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00108371 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

SLP is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 3,587,456,503 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.