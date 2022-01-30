Smoothy (SMTY) Market Capitalization Tops $291,799.37

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0573 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded down 7% against the dollar. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $291,799.37 and approximately $622,463.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00047687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,544.23 or 0.06746697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,690.95 or 0.99947567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050840 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00052164 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

