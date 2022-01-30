Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,869 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.09% of Snap-on worth $233,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,200,000 after buying an additional 509,954 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,673,000 after purchasing an additional 395,086 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Snap-on by 2,526.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 364,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,346,000 after purchasing an additional 350,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Snap-on by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after purchasing an additional 225,521 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Snap-on by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,265,000 after purchasing an additional 150,804 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA stock opened at $206.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $175.78 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

