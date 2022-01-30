Snowball Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. Snowball has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $33,361.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00048455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.72 or 0.06825144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,916.01 or 1.00119899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00051663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00052694 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,457,532 coins and its circulating supply is 5,731,387 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

