Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $366.72.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. raised their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price target on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. William Blair raised Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

NYSE SNOW opened at $253.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of -99.42 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.30 and a 200-day moving average of $316.35.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.24, for a total value of $13,659,666.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,034,387 shares of company stock worth $708,986,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

