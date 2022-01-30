Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,700 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the December 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPOF. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,566,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 304.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,090,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 820,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 35,928.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 702,395 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,105,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the third quarter worth $6,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPOF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. 1,744,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,148. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

