Soda Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.24 Million (SOC)

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Soda Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Soda Coin has a market cap of $25.24 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00045942 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00108493 BTC.

About Soda Coin

Soda Coin (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,763,526,984 coins. The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng . Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling Soda Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soda Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

