Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXOF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.55. 253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $80.20 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.96.

Get Sodexo alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.