Solana (SOL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.11 Billion

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Solana has a market cap of $29.48 billion and approximately $1.11 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Solana has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for approximately $93.55 or 0.00246198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00046886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00108410 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 511,616,946 coins and its circulating supply is 315,100,324 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official website is solana.com . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

