Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Up 87.6% in January

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 87.6% from the December 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKHCF remained flat at $$27.51 on Friday. 461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26. Sonic Healthcare has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $34.42.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

